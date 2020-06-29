Long Distance calls-changed How we want to live?

Written by: David Lopez @FyDescritura June 29, 2020 1 minute

Long-Distance calls, the German band of post-rock, instrumental, edit their seventh album, titled How we want to live? The group has always been characterized by stretching to the maximum the basics, combining the riffs of various shapes and creating a very special atmosphere.

If on their previous album Boundlesswell , they could look very close to the band of progressive metal and technical; this is dedicated to them more emphasis on scheduled bases and, above all, to focus on a rock in the second half of the ‘ 80s, but with all the advantages of the century in which we live.

In many passages of sound remind us of legendary bands like Rush or Genesis. However, we cannot stop emphasizing that the group has its own way of writing and that his style is already more than consolidated. The concept of this work is, to say the least, disturbing.

As you can see in the following video, join ideas, for the promotion of androids, the immunity to the disease, and other ideas that seem to be destined to become immortal, but that leaves us the evidence.

If you like rock, but after listening to a recording you end up aburriéndote, this is the band that you are looking for. Each listener will bring different nuances, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. In fact, this job could be perfect for you to get in touch with the superb discography of a distinct, original and with a lot of ideas. We leave you with some of the themes of this album. Enjoy.

