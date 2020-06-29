Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are together for the quarantine

Kylie Jenner register a TikTok with your friend, who appears to be passing behind? Exact, Travis Scott. Is it confirmed that they are going to together with the quarantine.

The confinement we are leaving a lot of free time, so it is normal that we turn the magnifying glass next to the the jan more gossip-, to play detective. And one of the most relevant cases that we have studied in these days is who is going to the quarantine Kylie Jenner. It was clear that the ‘celebrity’ was accompanied by her adorable daughter Flocks and his friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, but some details made us suspect that it could also be the father of the girl, Travis Scott.

The rumors started a couple of weeks ago, when Travis has shared an adorable video of the Flocks of the dance next to a swimming pool with a song of Daft Punk. The rapper asks: “is This your vibrator?”, but the small is too busy to jump up and down and goes to answer it.

Well, yesterday, we were able to confirm our suspicions: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going through quarantine together . But almost better than that is the way in which we have become aware of the news.

Travis Scott sneaks into a TikTok Kylie Jenner

If you follow the ‘celebrities’ on social networks, you saw him practice a thousand dances TikTok with his friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. It was in one of those videos where cole is the final test to close the investigation. While Kylie and Stassie recorded a challenge by dancing, is the appearance of a third person. Who? Exactly! Travis Scott. The rapper goes from behind smokers-quite indifferent – and the Kardashian seems to not matter too much in the details because it is published by TikTok equally.

Certainly, between this and the checked videos to all your sisters Kylie she’s already made history TikTok.

What is true is that there seems to be the most normal thing that Travis is going on with your daughter, the quarantine, but that confirms the rumors that has returned with Kylie? Remember that at the end of February, he shared several photos with the rapper with the sentence: “is a state of mind”. And yesterday, congratulating him on his birthday on Instagram with a message that shows the love for the father of her child: “BECAUSE happy birthday to the dad of the year! I’m slowly starting to accept the fact that Flocks is a daddy’s little girl. 😫 But be that as it may, we were half-way to the glory! The child is the most beautiful, intelligent, loving and fun, the best gift. Ok, I’m crying, I love You forever! @travisscott”

