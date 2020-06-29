Kris Jenner has met with a loving message to her ex-husband transgnero from the Father

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


United States.- From As the Father of a the entrepreneur, Kris Jennerhe used their social networks to devote a loving message her ex-husband transgnero, Caitlyn Jennerfor Robert Kardashian and to all the parents of their grandchildren.

Kris the impact of this on Sunday, 21 June, has not left out any of the men in her life and became a mother and grandmother, despite the fact that they have already been separated from her and their daughters.

