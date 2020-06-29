Khloe Kardashian celebrated the birthday of her best friend Malika

Khloe Kardashian you had an excellent weekend together with your best friend Malikathat met 36 yearslike his twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray. The socialite celebrated this special day on the side of them.

Through your account Instagram, Khloe Kardashian shared a series of photos and video to the side of Khadijah and Malika Haqqwhere it can be seen that they have spent a great bit of fun with a huge cake to celebrate birthday of the twins.

Khloe Kardashian he also used his stories of Instagram in order to allow a tender congratulations for his friends, where they highlighted how special they were to her and the meaning so great that it has had in your life. AWW!

Several photos from the past next to the Malika and Khadijah appeared in the account of the Khloe Kardashian in Instagram to commemorate their birthday. The famous have a long friendship of more than 20 years and hope to stay together for many more years.