Kevin Lee is the confirmation that you are doing after the surgery

After the defeat against Charles Oliveira, Kevin Lee said he did not know when he could return to the octagon UFC after his performance. Soon we knew that it would take at least a couple of months because I was forced to undergo surgery after he was injured again the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee during the fight, in Brasilia.

Kevin Lee undergoes surgery

More recently, “The Motown Phenom” update your state of health in Instagram after the intervention.

https://www.instagram.com/motownphenom/

“I had to deal with this kind of injury, for two or three years. I think that my anterior cruciate ligament was injured during the fight with Oliveira. There was a time, when it’s really wrong.”

Also, in the text that accompanies the video, Lee says:

“The surgery went well. Thanks to all who were interested. The intervention was excellentwhen I recover I will be ten times stronger, that is where I want to focus my energy.”

There are now several months in advance for Reading recovery before they can begin their training at one hundred percent, before the preparation of a new fight in the octagon. Think about it, if you want to in it. It is soon to move onto something more.