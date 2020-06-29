Katy Perry confesses to having thought about suicide, when he broke up with Orlando Bloom | People

Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child, has revealed that he considered suicide after his separation in 2017, the boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, and the lack of success of the album, which by then had been published. The singer, 35, said that the program SiriusXM CBC: “I got in the water. He had given much, and it literally broke me in half. He had broken up with my boyfriend.” But the separation did not last long, and returned to be together in the same year.

The actor and asked for his wedding on Valentine’s day in 2019 with a ring valued at five million euros, against the whole family of Katy. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a daughter, at the beginning of march, when Katy showed her belly, his video Never Worn, Colour White. The child will be born this summer. It will be the first child for her and the second for the act of The lord of the rings, you already have a son, Flynn, together with the model Miranda Kerr, who at the beginning of January turned nine years old.

Katy has revealed that his faith helped him to overcome the stagnation after years of battles with their mental health problems. The parents of the star are pastors pentecostal. “Gratitude is probably what saved my life, because if not you would have found me wallowed in my sadness and I probably would have skipped it. But I found a way to be grateful for. If things get very, very difficult, I say: “I Am grateful, I am grateful to you”; despite being in a bad mood”. And he adds: “The hope has always been an option for me, for my relationship with God, something that is bigger than me”.

Bloom and Kerr were married for three years, between 2010 and 2013, and to maintain a good relationship. Perry, for his part, has also gone through a marriage even shorter: the joined for 14 months, until December 2011, the british comedian Russell Brand. These relationships have been marked, as they themselves have explained in some interviews: “I was married and I divorced, I do not want that to happen again,” confessed the actor. It was in march of 2016, when he began to see images of the actor and the singer, together.

A year after they started their love story, when it cut cleaning. “Before the rumors or false information are out of control, we confirmed that Orlando and Katy have taken time,” said their representatives. Hours before he was seen at a party on the occasion of the Oscars.

He had to pass another year for their followers to see a light of hope: the second phase of their relationship. A stage that seems the most stable, mature, no secret or stolen pictures. Some photos of Prague in march 2018, in the filming of the series Carnival Line he is the protagonist, he sounded the alarm. After that, they were seen together in the most surprising places: from the Vatican for the pope Francisco, to which flocked to see in public, even in an event such as a gala evening from the oceans in the principality of Monaco in the company of prince Albert and Charlene.

The arrival of the baby is not going to stop the wedding plans. “Summer will be tight,” said the own Perry, falling that there will be a child, the feast and, surely, a new album. Their initial idea was to get married in Japan, but the pandemic has caused him to change his plans.