Kamaru Usman posted a photo with Conor McGregor in the octagon: “A nightmare of truth”

The current champion of the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, seems to be excited about the possibility of facing Conor McGregor in his next defense of the belt.

Later, his manager, Ali Abdelazizconfirm the possibility of settling the fight. Jorge Masvidalit would have been out of the game plans, and the new goal would be to The “infamous”. Thinking of promoting the fight, the nigerian has started the provocations of the irish with an assembly in which both share the octagon.

“A nightmare of truth”, written Usman in his account of Instagram.

Usman not see action since his victory in front of his old rival, Colby Covingtonin UFC 245. In the fight, the nigerian thrown down in the controversial welterweight in the fifth round.

After the victory in front of Colby, Kamaru I note that Masvidal should be his next opponent. UFCalso the fact that the negotiations for “International Fight Week” in Las Vegasbut, the pandemic of coronavirus excluding the plans.

With the zoom, the more the possibility of a fight between Masvidal and Usman, Jorge suggested a new fight with Nate Diazthat he defeated in a UFC 244, and that was in the game the belt “BMF”. After the news, Usman searched for another opponent.

Conor saw action in January this year, when he returned after a year of MMA. The irish knocked out Donald Cerrone in UFC 246. After the fight, McGregor indicated that feels good in the welterweight and that you may seek new challenges in the division.