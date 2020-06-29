Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, poses in front of the mirror and raises the mood on the web

Musa gave the talk on the web

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, appeared dazzling on Sunday afternoon (28) and gave something to talk about on the web. The singer posed very comfortable in front of the mirror and interacted with the followers.

“What time are you seeing my photo, love? ❤️ here 14:33”, she wrote in the caption of the click.

Que horas você está vendo minha foto amor?❤️ aqui 14:33

Recently, on Sunday (28), Juliana Caetano, lead singer of Bonde do Forró, took advantage of the fact that winter came to dress according to the season due to the low temperatures.

In her Instagram Stories how she usually dresses on the coldest days, taking a selfie in front of the mirror and posing for the fans. Soon after, the brunette gets hot and takes off her sweatshirt.

