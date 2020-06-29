Instagram: Selena Gomez uses a new filter and caused uproar among their fans

With over 135 million followers, Selena Gomez continues to establish itself as the queen of Instagram, one of the people most of the media in the world. And as each step that is studied to the millimeter, any of its publications the social network it is overlooked.

Therefore, it is not uncommon to see that your latest photos posted on Instagram has caused so much stir that the vast majority of their fans have begun to imitate it. But why so much buzz? Simple. Have you used a filter Instagram that has revived the old memories in many people, becoming a trend not only among their followers, but also famous celebrities who have no doubts, nor a single second also. Among them there are the famous Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jasmine Sanders.

This filter is not very complex, but it is very special: it gives a flash, or a residue of light at the end of the image, accompanied by the date and time that was taken in some of the sides. You don’t need much imagination to remember, thanks to this filter, as were the photos that were taken with the memorable disposable cameras. Those machines that inmortalizaban outputs of the school or any phase of the tour.

But neglects, that if Selena I didn’t have to buy one of those cameras, you do not do this. Just download an app that has the filter ad hoc and begins to take all the pictures you want to relive the retro effect that has triumphed in the 90’s.