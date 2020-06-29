Goodbye Tristan Thompson! Khloé Kardashian will be a celebration sporting a spectacular series transparent

Khloe Kardashian already it is clear: “the past does not move the mill”. Everything seems to indicate that the entrepreneur is willing to turn the page and begin to forget the controversy which has been immersed in these days, after the output light of the infidelity of his ex-spouse Tristan Thompson with the best friend of her sister Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

The socialite went on vacation to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthday of her best friends Malika and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, wearing a sexy dress that has not gone unnoticed in front of the cameras of the paparazzi.

Khloe has opted for a model of signature LaQuan Smith consisting of a pair of tight pants and long sleeve t-shirt for the game, which combined with sandals high with touches of transparent and with a bag of Dior.

Through its account of Instagram, we were able to see that the celebration began inside of a private plane in which they traveled, many friends.

“Only the best for my best friends,” he said Khloe with an image upload your stories section.

Inside the ship there was a shortage of food, the toast, or the sweet custom with the names of the prize winners, as well as decorated with balloons.

Both Malika as her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray have been a great support for Khloe during all of this time, especially after the scandal between Tristan and Jordyn.

Malika was not slow to come out in defense of his super friend via social networks and built as a faithful defender of the member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

