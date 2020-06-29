Gabi Martins enjoys a sunny day and uses the weekend to renew her tan

The ex-BBB put the corpão to the game

Gabi Martins recalled two summer clicks this Sunday (28) and raised the mood on social networks.

The ex-BBB posed on a sunny day while renewing her tan and impressed her followers by showing off her breathtakingly good shape, with a very sarado shape.

“ When the second sun comes… Do you prefer 1 or 2?”, She wrote in the caption, interacting with the crowd.

In less than two hours, the sequence of photos already had more than 450 thousand likes and the followers did not spare praise in the comments of the publication.

“And are we going to realign the orbits of the heart?” Joked a follower, making a play on the caption music. “I can’t find a single defect”, commented another person. “Perfection that is talked about, right?”, Praised another.