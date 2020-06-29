Five tips for the combination of models of success during this summer

During the spring and summer the fashion firms are in denial about almost full of clothes with shades of white, grey and black, to give the color a leading role. Through the mixture of vibrant colors get styles that are associated more with the warmth, the free time and holidays. One of the difficulties in the realization of this type of set it is the mix of colors that is aggravated even more when the designs of some pieces, which include prints in which the color and the details multiply.

The main problem mixing prints it is the contrast that is created with the union of the various tissues. With different models and colors that do not follow the same model it is more difficult to identify the pattern can be mixed with the other. These are the five keys that you can mix prints in function of the pattern, colour and type of garments of each style:









Combine it with a one colour print in common

To the naked eye the number of prints to seem impossible to combine them in the same style. By type of garment, or the drawing that you created with the stamping, there are parts that may not be mixed with other prints. However, a way to combine them is color. From one side it is necessary to identify the predominant color of the piece and try to find another that shares the same key, even if you create a print different.

Fancy pants Zara (39.95 euro), top with palm leaves of Mango (19.99 euro) and the stock exchange of the circular raffia Gimaguas (49 euros).

(zara.com, mango.com and gimaguas.com)













Repeat stamping in different clothes

There are a number of unwritten rules that always accepted when combined with prints. One of them argues that it is possible to merge two fantasy of the same type, such as flowers, polka dots or stripes, in a set. In the case of moles, you can use different prints that do not share a completely new design, as. Most prints of this type are presented by playing with the white and the black, and to break with the neutrality of the colors, you can add accessories or the red, with the details of this tone.









The body of the piers of Zadar (15.95€), shorts ruffled polka dot Asos (25.99 euros), white boots with platform Converse (69.95 euro).

(Zara.com, Asos.com, Bershka.com and elcorteingles.is)













The stripes are always good with prints of flowers

The garments with prints of flowers become more difficult to combine. In most occasions, feature with designs of flowers, designed in different colors, and also with the application of beads. A resource that may not always be used are patterns of stripes that provide a point of neutrality for the set. To do this it’s not worth any kind of stripes, but you should choose a gown that is shared by the predominant color or the base of the garment with the floral print.

T-shirt with off-the-shoulder, Bershka (9.99 euros), the skirt with floral print and Other Stories (73 euro) and sports ‘old skool’ deck Vans (85 euro).

(Bershka.com, stories.com and vans.is)













The ‘animal print’, you can mix











There is a reluctance to include, in the same style clothes with different types of ‘animal print’. Despite the hardness of this type of printing, you can choose a pledge that includes a leopard print and combine with a snake in a piece of smaller size. The key is to play with the proportions of the ‘animal print’ on each piece and choose which is dominant and which occupies a second plane. To complete the style, the color white becomes the most appropriate option, which lowers the contrast between the prints.

White blouse from Sandro (145 euro), Shorts with leopard print from Zara (25.95 euros), Blades with a snake skin effect Zara (39.95 euro) and vinyl bag from Mango (19.99 euro).

(sandro.com, zara.com and mango.com)













Separate prints with dresses, monochrome

One of the most simple, if you cannot find a stamp with the same color or, if you do not end up putting together the perfection of the garments, is to separate the models and use of monochrome colors. In the case of a t-shirt and a pair of pants, include a belt which acted as a band divider. If it is a set of all over the body, another option is to use an upper garment, like a jacket or a blazer, subtract protagonism to the stamping. Through neutral tones, without any kind of drawing or highlighting the contrast between different style templates will disappear and provides a point of naturalness to the whole.









The Top of the hook Handle (5.99€), skirt with buttons from H&M (19.99 eur), american white, Stradivarius (19.99 euro) and a mini bag of Gucci GG Marmont” (750 euro).

(mango.com, hm.com, stradivarius.com and gucci.com)

















