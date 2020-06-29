First look at Hardin and Tessa in the adaptation of the AFTER

A few months ago it was confirmed that the novel AFTER of Anna Todd, with this, he was a writer of bestseller at the international level, would come to the cinema. Little by little they were confirming the actors who make up the cast, and in recent times there has been a change of actress for the role of Tessa.

Filming began last July and since then we have been able to see several photos of the actors already characterized in their paper.

The film is directed by Jenny Gage and is currently shooting in Atlanta, it is expected that the film will debut in theaters on April 12, 2019.

The cast is formed by Khadijha Red Thunder as Steph JonesSamuel Larsen as Zed Evans, Shane Paul McGie as Landon Gibson, Inanna Sarkis as Molly SamuelsPia Mia as TristanDylan Arnold Noah, Swen Temmel as Jace, Jennifer Beals as KarenPeter Gallagher, as Ken Scottand Selma Blair, as Carol Young.

In relation to the protagonists Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin ScottHero Fiennes-Tiffin, Oh)the fandom is very unhappy with the choice of actors for his, just as with the description of the characters of the novel.

Anna Todd he was the supervisor for both the screenplay of the film, as the shooting, which was visited very often.

A few days ago, we were able to take a look at who will be Hardin and Tessa, at the scene of the pier, and these are exclusive images.

Tessa Young is facing his first year of university. Accustomed to a stable and orderly life, his world changes when she meets Hardin, the villain par excellence, with tattoos and a bad life.

The innocence, the awakening of life, the discovery of sex… an infinite love, two opposites made for one another.