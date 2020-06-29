Dulceida adhered to the Day of pride, without so much hypocrisy

Aida Domenechor also known as Dulceida, is a blogger who has achieved great international fame for their interactive content on social networks.

With a book published and almost three million followers on Instagram, you must not doubt that every activity has an immediate impact on the platforms, as has happened recently in the Day of pride.

Constantly teaches her toned physique in the social network.

Spanish 30 years old rose a picturesque postcard in the network of small camera, and there he was, waving the colored flag and by showing his figure, as he came to this world.

“After a photo session of a campaign that will soon (it is not connected to this), @dannielrojas and I wanted to recreate the photo of the diva, @xtina”.

Using a professional image of singer Christina Aguilera, the native of Barcelona he congratulated all those who celebrate the love, without any type of social distinction, and even joked on his technique to be represented.

“Ours is much more in the house, but the intention is what counts. Free and without prejudice 🌈”.

Used as an example, the image shared by Christina Aguilera.

Which is not to say that the attributes of Dulceida leave more than one with the mouth open, as your silhouette without clothes was viralizada in a few seconds, getting overcome the 268 thousand “likes”.

Because on rare occasions, the artist was surprised with his eloquent personality, and with its bizarre snapshots, in the dominated set in the beach. With small swimming trunks awakens sensations in the platform.