Daughter of Fátima Bernardes, Bia Bonemer enjoys a hot day: “Clima carioca”

She simply impressed the crowd

Bia Bonemer, known for being the daughter of William Bonner and Fátima Bernardes, left her followers jaw-dropping by sharing a new photo on her Instagram last Saturday (27).

In the click, she appeared enjoying a hot day and sporting good shape with a flower-print bikini. “My mood is changing more than the climate in Rio”, she joked in the caption. Check out:

In the comments, followers were impressed. “What a body this man is,” commented one person. “Deusaaaa ❤️😍”, said another. “Gata carioca perfect muse”, typed a third.