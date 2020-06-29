Data from ‘After’ to learn about the romantic novel

Previews the most anticipated of this year is the based on the novel of the american writer, Anna Todd, published in 2014to know a little bit more under the ‘Accordion’ data ‘After’ that will help you to know more of this tape.

The tape will be premiered on the 12th of April at the global level and the fans around the world are eager to see this adaptation of the popular series of books that is currently composed of five novels and two spin-off.

The novel is intended for university students, namely more than 18 years of age, but it is interesting to note that people who have consumed the book are adolescents 12 to 17 years.

The plot is a romance university full of passion, intrigues, and jealousies.

The story of the ‘After’, it is curious how started as a fan fiction published in the digital platform ‘I’known as “the bible for writers and readers”, in which are published articles, short stories, poems, science fiction stories, romance, and other.

Like all of the fanfiction, the novel had to be inspired somewhere, and the ‘After’ has the the members of ‘One Direction’ his muse to develop the characters of this novel.

Harry Styles was the one who inspired the ‘ physical ‘Hardin’ the love-interest of ‘Tessa is the protagonist of the story, even if the personality is, in particular, the imagination of Anna Todd.

In 2014 the novel was published in the united States due to the request of the community, ‘I’, where he collected more than 35 million users, which is reflected in the worldwide success that changed.

Up to now, the first book of the series ‘After’ has sold over 11 million copies around the world and has been translated into 30 languages.

Noting the success of the book, Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to adapt the book, being Susan, a Series writer, but he abandoned the project in mid-2017.

Tamara Chestna was hired to finish the script of the hand of the director Jenny Gage.

Responsible for interpreting “Tessa Young’ is Josephine Langford, even if he initially auditioned for the role of ‘Molly’, which can be considered as an antagonist of the saga.

Originally it had been considered to Julia Goldani Tellesfor playing Tessa, but because of a conflict of the order of the day, she was not able to continue with the project.

Josephine Langford is from australia and is the younger sister of actress Katherine Langfordthat gave life to the ‘Hannah Baker in the original series of Netflix, ‘13 Reasons why’.

The case of the interpreter of ‘Hardin Scott’, the love interest of ‘Tessa ‘ Young people’, is not very different from that it was originally offered to Daniel Sharman, the series of ‘Teen Wolf’, who has rejected it was there that they thought Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

The protagonist of ‘After’ is the son of film directors George Tiffin and Martha Fiennes, is also the nephew of Ralph Fiennes, nominated twice for an Oscar and who has played ‘Lord Voldemord’ as that of Joseph Fiennes, the star of ‘Shakespeare in Love’.

The first role of the protagonist was the young Tom Riddle in the saga of ‘Harry Potter’.

Throughout the film there are many references to the book ” wuthering heights by Emily Brontë, which illustrates a love story very similar the main character is cold and distant, and a protagonist that seeks to satisfy the expectations of his family.

Before the release of the tape of a new edition of the book has been published, in which there is a bonus chapter to the original novel.

Now, if you already know what you need to enjoy the ‘After’, in the cinema of your preference.