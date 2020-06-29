Dana White confirms the return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC president Dana White has revealed in a question and answer session Reddit that The Ultimate Fighter, recognized the reality of UFC will be back again this year.

Many believe that the reality of UFC I had already been given up for dead after that the show will go down for the assessment and the fact of not having the support of the fans and the press. When White launched Contender Serieswas given to understand that this is an evolution of the reality, and that the days of reality were already part of the past.

“I don’t know,”said White. In response, the president of the UFC has revealed that the reality show is not only back, but it will also be a short.

The Ultimate Fighter it was one of the biggest supporters of UFC in the decade of the 2000 responsible for the research of the great stars who were part of the UFCas Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans and Michael Bispingthat after the entry into Hall of Fame of UFC. For many years, in reality it has been seen in several countries, as had also the versions of Latin America, China, and Canada, among others.

The press and media waited for the reality show after his last season in 2018. After the 2019 without reality, everything seems to indicate that the 2020 and 2021 will be his return. Without a doubt, it will be interesting to see the support to reality after a time out. As you can also see some of the changes in its internal format ESPN.