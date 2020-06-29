Conor McGregor get back to doing and now donates 1.3 million euros for the children’s hospital

Conor McGregor, the star of the world of MMA did it again, and today has become a true example. Not to mention your habitual behavior, which they submitted as a thug for many, but for solidarity and the respect for the battle against the Coronavirus.

The irish star the UFC has spared no efforts to create awareness and support the cause against the pandemic coronavirus. McGregor, one of the athletes best paid in the world, has used her time without a fight to act in another sector: The health of the citizens. With constant messages of support and warning of social networks (more than 40 million people on Instagram and Twitter), the fighter has also supported financially for hospitals and healthcare organizations in Ireland.

Last Thursday, the former lightweight champion and featherweight UFC delivered personally to the Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin, capital of Ireland), medical equipment, security, valued at 1.3 million euros.

“Delivery to the children’s hospital, Crumlin today,” wrote McGregor in the publication of Instagram.

In addition to this donation, the endowment fund “proper, and Not. The twelve”, which bears the name of its whisky brand, presented 20,000 euros on the same day to the charitable organization of the former player in irish football Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine, the Foundation “Mater”.

