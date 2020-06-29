The daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z are nominated for prestigious awards for his contribution to the song ” Brown Skin Girl’ that his mother has recorded for the soundtrack of The Lion King.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z is considered to be one of the young men most influential in the world and occupies second place next to his brothers, Rumi and Sirin the list of the children of the world’s richest. However, the merits of the eldest daughter of the power couple of the music industry that goes well beyond. With just eight years, can boast of having won a Soul Train Music Awards for his contribution to the topic ‘Brown Skin Girl’that appears in the disk The Lion King: The Gift’ his famous mother, he has recorded for the Disney film.

Blue Ivy receives a nomination at the BET awards Now is also nominated for another prestigious music award, for this very passage, in which are also attended by his father and rapper St JHN and WizKid. The work of the child recognizes for the first time in the BET: the prizes of the world of sport and entertainment created by the string of Black Entertainment Television to celebrate african americans and other ethnic minorities.