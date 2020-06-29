After being out of the UFC, 249, Jose Aldo asks him to fight in the month of July

After being officially out of UFC 249, which will be held next week. Jose Aldo wants to make it clear that you have not abandoned training.

Trying to get back in the octagon as quickly as possible, the ex-champion has posted a video of training and proposed a date for his return.

“Working hard for the next fight. In the month of July, I’ll be ready”, written Aldo in his account of Instagram.

At the beginning, the poster should star, and the struggle between the Henry Madrid and Jose Aldo. In the case, the brazilian would try his first fight for the belt from which you migrated bantamweight, in December in the course of the past year.

The pandemic coronavirus, forced to theaters Brazil has been transferred to the United States. With his work visa expired. He has been replaced by the former champion, Dominick Cruz.

For the moment, it is not known what will be the next meeting of the Aldo in UFC. The can wait for the winner of Madrid and Cross, or the face of a top 5 ranking.

With a single fight in the new division, Aldo lost Marlon Moraes after a controversial split decision, but Madrid convinced the organization that the brazilian will be the next challenger for the belt.