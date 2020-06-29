▷ Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to keep the Championships by Couples on SmackDown • TurnHeelWrestling

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, hold the Female Championship by Pairs of the WWE Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown.

In these moments, the WWE is bringing out SmackDown. During the course of the SmackDown, we were able to see how Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross derrotaban Kabuki Warriors to keep the Championship for the Female Pairs WWE in what was a rematch from WrestleMania 36 . Do not forget that in order to follow the coverage and see the results, you can do so by clicking here.

The battle began with the Kabuki, trying to master the combat. Despite the attempt of the winners, the samples were plenty and took the win after Nikki Cross applied The cleaning to keep the championships.

It should be noted that this was the rematch from WrestleMania 36 Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, have pulled out of the Championships in the Pairs in Girls of the WWE Kabuki Warriors, after 180 days of the kingdom. The second Championship of the Couples for the part of Bliss & Cross start in the best of ways, with a successful defense before a tough division for couples. Who will be the next challenge for the Women’s Championship pair of the WWE? What will be the future for Shinji & Kairi Healthy mind?

Remember to check TurnHeelWrestling to stay up to date on the latest news WWE, WrestleMania, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. You can also follow us on our account Twitter in order not to miss any of the news.