WrestleMania 36: schedules, fights and how to see the show

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 04/04/2020 AT 09:22

WWE held this evening in the first day WrestleMania 36 the event will be held from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The company has confirmed a total of 16 fights in total. The kickoff Show will begin an hour before and you will be able to see through WWE.com the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Solowrestling will be monitored in vivo with the report as usual and the related notes.

Program-at-WrestleMania-36 – 4 April

5:00pm: Mexico city (Mexico) and Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

6:00pm: Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

7.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asuncion (Paraguay)

8:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile)

00:00 (dawn of the April 5, ) : Canary Islands (Spain)

01:00 (morning April 5,): Spain (the time will change on the 29th of march)

Program-at-WrestleMania-36 – 5 April

5:00pm: Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

6:00pm: mexico City (Mexico) Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

7.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Santiago (Chile) , Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asuncion (Paraguay)

8:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

00:00 (dawn of the April 6, ) : Canary Islands (Spain)

01:00 (morning April 6,): Spain

Billboard official WWE WrestleMania 36

The championship of the Universal WWE

Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Championship of the WWE

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Championship of Women-Raw

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Fatal 5-way to Qualifying for the Women’s Championship to SmackDown

Bayley (c) vs Tamina vs Lacey Evans vs Naomi vs Sasha Banks

The league of Women of NXT

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Intercontinental championship

Sami got a little (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Championship in Pairs of SmackDown

John Morrison (c) vs. Kofi Kingston vs Jimmy Use

Championships for Pairs of RAW

The Road to Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory) and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Championships for the Female Partners of the WWE

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Heal) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Boneyard Game

The Undertakers vs AJ Styles

Last Man Standing

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Firefly Fun House Game

John Cena vs. “The Demon” of Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lopez (col di Lana)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Elijah against the “King” Baron Corbin

Beginning Of The Show

Cesaro vs Drew Gulak

Natalya vs Liv Morgan

How to watch WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 can be seen on the WWE Network. If you have not registered yet, you’ll be able to see the show for free. On this occasion, the show will also Fite TV.

