WrestleMania 36: schedules, fights and how to see the show

WWE held this evening in the first day WrestleMania 36 the event will be held from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The company has confirmed a total of 16 fights in total. The kickoff Show will begin an hour before and you will be able to see through WWE.com the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Solowrestling will be monitored in vivo with the report as usual and the related notes.
Program-at-WrestleMania-36 – 4 April
- 5:00pm: Mexico city (Mexico) and Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)
- 6:00pm: Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)
- 7.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asuncion (Paraguay)
- 8:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile)
- 00:00 (dawn of the April 5,): Canary Islands (Spain)
- 01:00 (morning April 5,): Spain (the time will change on the 29th of march)
Program-at-WrestleMania-36 – 5 April
- 5:00pm: Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)
- 6:00pm: mexico City (Mexico)Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)
- 7.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Santiago (Chile), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asuncion (Paraguay)
- 8:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)
- 00:00 (dawn of the April 6,): Canary Islands (Spain)
- 01:00 (morning April 6,): Spain
Billboard official WWE WrestleMania 36
The championship of the Universal WWE
Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
Championship of the WWE
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Championship of Women-Raw
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
Fatal 5-way to Qualifying for the Women’s Championship to SmackDown
Bayley (c) vs Tamina vs Lacey Evans vs Naomi vs Sasha Banks
The league of Women of NXT
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE Intercontinental championship
Sami got a little (c) vs Daniel Bryan
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Championship in Pairs of SmackDown
John Morrison (c) vs. Kofi Kingston vs Jimmy Use
Championships for Pairs of RAW
The Road to Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory) and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)
Championships for the Female Partners of the WWE
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Heal) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Boneyard Game
The Undertakers vs AJ Styles
Last Man Standing
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Firefly Fun House Game
John Cena vs. “The Demon” of Bray Wyatt
Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens
Aleister Black vs Bobby Lopez (col di Lana)
Otis vs Dolph Ziggler
Elijah against the “King” Baron Corbin
Beginning Of The Show
Cesaro vs Drew Gulak
Natalya vs Liv Morgan
How to watch WrestleMania 36
WrestleMania 36 can be seen on the WWE Network. If you have not registered yet, you’ll be able to see the show for free. On this occasion, the show will also Fite TV.
