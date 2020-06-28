What a terrible thing! Malika Haqq, the friend of Khloé thinks of his figure and not his first-born

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


Khloe Kardashian is a real celebrity in the world of business and social networks. To such a point that their friendships are, in their overwhelming majority, the stars like it, as is the case of Malika.

The actress has managed to have a very close link with the referent of the Kardashian clan,” and that the friendship has moved to the different activities of their life.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here