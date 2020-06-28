Weddings are fleeting in entertainment

The shooting weddings is not seen only in the movies, because in real life there is no state, and especially among the celebrities Hollywood.

There are known that their marriage lasted less than five days, such as Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike, the marriage was performed in march of 2019, and the happiness disappeared for four days.

Then, there are several love stories and then some of them.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexanderhis childhood friend, were married in 2004. The couple has given an end to this marriage, only 55 hours. A judge dissolved their marriage, and the rest is history.

This list is also the short-lived marriage to basketball player Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra, the sexy girl from “Baywatch”. Only nine days did the wedding ceremony performed in 1998.

Also it is worth remembering for the couple formed by Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy, who got the yes, in the New Year 2008. But, just 15 days after announcing their separation. This wedding was held on a private island.

Other marriages most commented in the world the entertainment was Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, in August 2011. Their union lasted from August to October of that year, about 72 days.

Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper also included in this list. Yes, they were together for 122 days. They were married in December 2006 and in may of the following year, they were already divorced.

You can’t pass up the union between Jennifer Lopez, Cris Judd, who have been together for 218 days. The couple met in a video of his song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”. They fell in love and were married in September of 2001a year after they met.

If you take a couple of decades ago, one of the weddings the most talked about because of its short duration, was that of Cher and Gregg Allman, who were married in July of 1975. They have lasted together for a couple of days. After they have been reconciled, but divorced in a matter of a few weeks.

