The song that the band has deemed “too soft”

After a dozen years in the activity in which he has published eight albums, Led Zeppelin went down in history as one of the greatest musical groups of all times is not only rock & roll, but the fourth art in general.

The quartet, composed of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham will forever be in the hearts and ears of music fans thanks to songs such as “Stairway to Heaven”, “Rock & Roll”, “Kashmir”, “Black Dog”, “Immigrant Song”, “Ramble On” and others, but even if the british managed to create songs that marked an era, and millions of lives, they, themselves, have admitted that they are fans of all his creations.

“All My Love” the sixth song in the setlist In Through the Out Doorthe eighth and last album of the Zeppelin, is a clear example of the above, as this beautiful and emotionally heavy topic written by Plant and Jones, as a Special tribute, the son of Robert, who died while the band was on tour in 1977 from the united States, was not to the liking of the Page and Bonham.

The song in question, which came after a decade of meandering for the group and a year before his death tragically premature retirement of the legendary English drummer, was seen by Jimmy and John as “too soft”, as stated by the guitarist in an interview of 1993, collected and published in a book by Brad Tolinski, Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page (Away Magazine).

As part of the note, the musician has remembered the album, and he said that he and Bonham thought that the project was “a bit soft”. In addition, the artist, 76-year-old did not hesitate to name “All My Love”, the song “softer” of the disk.

“I was a little worried about the chorus (“All My Love’)”, it is recognized that occasion. “I imagine people doing the wave and all that. And I thought: ‘We are not that. We are not that.’”

However, in spite of their disagreement with the topic, the guitar strummer was responsible for many of the historical riff did not want to be removed from the album, because it was something that Robert Plant had written directly from your heart.

“In this context, it was good, but had not wanted to pursue this direction in the future,” he admitted.