The new government of Beyonce to hug the curves more than ever

When Beyonce said, finally, feel safe with their curves, the world has applauded the singer, who after his last delivery, he has learned to accept and love his pleasure. Self-care, training, and maintaining a healthy diet, but you must not kill hunger, as he confesses he has done on too many occasions to fit in a few abusive aesthetic that could only come from the hand of diets that are impossible. While that once was struggling to optimize the curves, now Beyoncé she decided that her wardrobe will become a parade of models hiperceñidos remember that Kim Kardashian was wearing before that your charm for the sportswear Yeezy would leave the lycra and the bands of Hervé Léger from a rib knit and sporty fashion.

His Instagram has become this way the best showcase of his new government, composed of a series of looks designed to not only hide, but to accentuate the curves.

In their last picture posing with one of those clothes that you’re afraid to sneeze because if the seams burst in the air.This is an awesome design Swarovski costs 4.500€. Your look above consisted of two parts, not suitable for the office or for heart problems, a model of Christopher Kane that combines with the heels, Area and jewellery Messika.

Your dress more abrazacurvas the signature without a doubt Yousef Al Jasmithat has also dressed for ‘bombshells’ Golden Barbie (Jasmine Sanders), and Paris Hilton. Their slopes in the waterfall Anabela Chanheels René Caovillaclutch Roger Vivier and your ring Maxior Romanesque complete her sexy look to date. Of course, the maxiextensiones, the result of the work of Neal Farinahshould be highlighted as an essential part of this lookazo.

If the stamp gingham that seemed to cuqui, when you see the look of Beyoncé change the “cookie” for “explosive”. The singer poses with a look of Altuzarra that combined with the bag L Afsharsunglasses , Andy Wolf and mules of Gianvito Rossi.

Also to embrace the colors of the earth, Beyonce opted for a look very sensual, composed of a coat with eyelets Burberry that almost reaches 10,000€, asymmetrical skirt with glass applications Alexandre Vauthier and sandals Salon Monet.