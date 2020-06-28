The models described in the opening of the Venice film Festival 2019

The Venice film festival celebrates its 76 edition, in this year 2019, and the opening of the evening was model Candice Swanepoel, who has fallen in love with his silhouette and the design of the house Etro. Jasmine Sanders and Sofia Richie shared costumes “Please do not purchase” for Twinset, while Martha Hunt and Isabeli Fontana shared a designer, but it seems quite the opposite.

