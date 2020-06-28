The IIconics challenge for Sasha Banks and Bayley in a match for the Women’s Championship by Pairs of the WWE

During the program, the airing of RAW, The IIconics challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley to a fight in which the Female Championship by Pairs of the WWE were in a game. In the next episode of NXT, the champions will face Shotzi Blackheart Tegan and Nox in a match holder.

During the airing of RAW, he took out a combat by pairs between The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) in front of Liv Morgan and Natalya. Finally, the australian took the win by three after both fighters were to implement an “Inverted Magic Killer” on Liv Morgan.

After this, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay took a microphone and issued a challenge to the current Champions for Women in the Couples of the WWE, Sasha Banks and Bayley to ask for a new opportunity for the belts.

It is very likely that if you hold the combat is carried out in the next episode of RAW. It should be remembered that The IIconics already had the opportunity for the Female Championship by Pairs of the WWE compared to the previous king of straps, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

This battle occurred on an episode of RAW, the may 18, and The IIconics lost the race by disqualification.

In addition, it must be said that in the next episode of NXT, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan Nox will face Sasha Banks and Bayley in a battle, in which the Female Championship by Pairs of the WWE will be in the game. Depending on which team takes the victory in the program of the yellow sign, The IIconics to face Sasha Banks and bayley or Shotzi Blackheart Tegan and Nox.

