The father of Khabib Nurmagomedov gets worse and is in critical condition

The father of Khabib Nurmagomedov is in critical condition.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov he was in the hospital for pneumonia last month. Your friend Ramazan Rabadanova sports commentator for Dagestanhe revealed the information to the press.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, he fell ill. Almost managed to equip the park, took out the trash, I planted an avenue of trees again, put on the nice benches along the trails, and yesterday I came to the park. I hope that pneumonia really does get worse my friend, and back to the park.”

Abdulmanap he gave an update of his state of health, indicating the Russian media TASS that was good.

This Wednesdaythe various means of Russia she reported that the father of the lightweight champion of the UFC is in a coma. The means, moreover, indicate that his condition is critical. Sport Express revealed that Abdulmanap he was taken to Moscow in a special flight.

The sources indicated for RT the family of Abdulmanap he was not authorised to visit him at the military hospital.

“Abdulmanap is in poor condition, is in Moscow and is in a coma” the source indicated. “Do not treat it properly in Dagestan, and has had some complications. He flew to Moscow, where he is in a military hospital. This just in there, and his family was not allowed to visit him”.

In a transmission of Instagram in vivo, the light weight UFC Islam Makhachev confirmed Abdulmanap is in a critical condition.

It is not a secret that Abdulmanap and his son, Khabib they are very close. Khabib gave credits his father for instilling discipline from a young age. Many times in the fighting, the coach of the Khabib in AKA, Javier Mendezhe explained the plans of the father.

Attentive to the next steps of the patriarch of the family Nurmagomedov.