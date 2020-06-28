the exmodelo Victoria’s Secret, is already a mom and posing with his baby

With the goal of helping women in your same situation, Lindsay Ellingson he shared with all his followers a traumatic time in your way of being a mother from that he felt “very alone”. At the beginning of 2019, the exángel Victoria’s Secret suffered a miscarriage at 19 weeks of gestation, which has deeply affected. However, this confession was accompanied by a great revelation, came to be in a state of pregnancy. “The recovery of the mind to start again and to celebrate this pregnancy has been difficult, but it was worth it ( … ) We are very happy and blessed to finally share this good news!”, must be the american model. A feeling of joy that has reached its maximum expression after having revealed yesterday the the birth of your child, their first son.



“Our life has been changed forever and we couldn’t be more grateful! Welcome to the world little Carter. He is an angel, so tender and sweet, I am so in love!”, revealed Lindsay Ellingson all his followers, together, the first album of photos of your little one. A place in which he included a picture immediately after the delivery of your child, as well as the other of her husband and as first-time father, Sean Claytoneven with the baby.



The reactions are not made wait, and there were the compliments of the angels and exángeles with whom he has worked elbow to elbow’ in his years as a fashion model for Victoria’s Secret. Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Lais Ribeiro… They all wanted to send a message of congratulations to the newly released mom. Neither has missed a message in Spanish Clara Alonso with which I agree in the catwalk for the famous lingerie brand in 2008: “oh my God! Is pecioso. Congratulations”.



With the birth of the baby, they deleted all the unknown, as until then no one knew his name, nor if it is a boy or a girl. In fact, the model she posed pregnant in underwear a couple of weeks ago and has generated a debate among her followers to question your opinion on the sex of the baby that I was expecting: “I can’t believe it, I am at 33 weeks of pregnancy! What do you think, boy or girl?”.



On Lindsay Ellingson

Lindsay (Marie) Ellingson was born on November 19 1984 in San Bernardino, California. Professionally, a large part of its fame is due to its status as a Victoria’s Secret angel between 2011 and 2014even though I had already posed and paraded for the company since 2007. Currently, he is a bit withdrawn their commitments as a model and launched her own cosmetics company, Wander Beauty. On A personal level, the american has lived an unforgettable day, on July 12, 2014, when married with her boyfriend (and father of her child), the seller of the medical equipment to Be Clayton.