The best looks from the afterparties of Oscar

Academy Awards, fascinate us, agreed, but the subsequent parts of the gala are another of our points of weakness. The actors and actresses let loose the mane and give the best to the owners for the celebrations that takes a statuette in one hand and a glass in the other.

The afterparties are born in 1929, when the Academy invited 270 participants to enjoy in the ballroom Roosevelt hotel Blossom. Since then, the festival of Elton John and ‘Vanity Fair’ are among the most coveted and the looks that pass through them the red carpet they are as wonderful as those that we see parading on the red carpet of the Oscars. Not to be missed the best looks from the afterparties.

Adriana Lima it was spectacular, with its sequin dress word of honor Alex Perrycombined with the heels Giuseppe Zanotticlutch Jimmy Choo and jewelry Chopard.

We do not want to repeat adjectives, but Priyanka Chopra was spectacular -what we know: two times with your dress Elie Saabtheir high heels of Jimmy Choo, and Chopard jewelry.

You may be wondering what the hell was Chiara Ferragni in The Academy Awards, right? Well, look at palmetto and take your look to promote the brand, because the factor of influence has worn a Giambattista Valli combined with jewelry Pomellatosignature is an image, and sandals Chiara Ferragni Collection.

The model Jasmine Sanders design opted for a Elie Saab asymmetrical, with the catpuró the eyes of all.

Jasmine Sanders. (Cordon Press)

Without a doubt, the world of the brilli-brilli was the winner of the night, as the actress Isla Fisher also chose a dress design Jonathan Simkhai that combined with earrings by Norman Silverman and heels Christian Louboutin.

Jennifer Lopez did not want to miss the party and made him the hand of a brilliant design Zuhair Murad.

Jennifer Lopez. (Cordon Press)

Jessica Alba she opted for a dress asymmetric Narciso Rodriguezthat combined with a bag of the Row and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

Jessica Alba. (Cordon Press)

For the more daring of the night was Kendall Jenner, we opted for this dress it is thought that the model does not sneeze without the fear of showing something to the guests.

Kendall Jenner. (Cordon Press)

Miley Cyrus it was amazing with your dress escotazo fast and sequins Saint Laurent.

It is advised not to look in the mirror after Rosie Huntington sheathed in your dress Versace.

The model Chrissy Teigen chose a dress of Marchesa.

Chrissy Teigen. (Cordon Press)

One of the few that has opted for minidresses was Karolina Kurkovathat was surprised with this Azzedine Alaïa.

Sofia Vergara chose a dress of Dolce & Gabbanathat , combined with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.