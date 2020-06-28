Tati Zaqui surprises followers by posing with a gym look: “Shape saradíssimo”

The funkier drove followers crazy

Tati Zaqui has already taken the weekend to drive her followers crazy this Saturday (27).

The singer impressed by showing her good form to take her breath away by posing with a gym look composed of a black top and blue pants, matching the color of her hair.

“ 11:06 am, what time is it there?”, Sh wrote in the caption, interacting with the fans.

In less than two hours the click had almost 200 thousand likes and several followers responding with the time they viewed the publication, in addition to praise.

“Time for you to stop being beautiful a little, right?”, A follower joked. “That’s art,” said another, delighted. “It is impossible not to love this wonderful woman,” commented a third person.