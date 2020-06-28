so they dressed celebrities at the pre-party Gala for the MET by 2019

We are full of energy and desire to live on the fashion night of the year. The celebrities also, you have already agolpado in New York for the details before the evening Gala for the MET by 2019. There are some who also take the opportunity to go out and don’t miss the festival pre-gala. Yes, with watch very relaxed and lightwhy the surprise for the big night.

Karlie Kloss

The top model is a favorite of Anna Wintour and never misses an event organized by the editors of Vogue. He does not lose his sophisticated style and the new yorker, even if the event does not require a label. She has chosen a beautiful sequin dress midi the neck with the peak very flattering.

Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs





It seems that the singer is back to old habits, because you have forgotten your new style graceful and polished is back to those watch impossible and crazy, that is the name that has given to you. A dress full of ruffles and design, pom-pom, which he combined with a headdress of feathers and platforms, XXL. You don’t go back that way, Lady Gaga!

Olivia Palermo





The socialite new york has maintained its look in key working girlwith the tuxedo jacket that elevates the styling. The top lencero and pants skinny leather put the dot rockwith which we tend to play without risking too much.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Cinq à Sept





She is one of our favorites on any red carpet, because the risk and we always leave you with the outfit more original and fun. Fear not, the color, the sequins, or volumes. It has already been shown, on several occasions, and again today, to do with this two-piece suit in lime green colorthat combined with the sport and the shadows ultraviolet. Please take the shot technicolor!

Candice Swanepoel 1017 THE 9SM





The model has been bet all the red with a style that looks borrowed from the wardrobe of Gigi Hadid. A the total look in denim very sexy and hard to defend, with which he boasted of the body. We love the combination of minibolso in whitethat gives a little more detail ladylike and female.

Janelle Monae





The actress maintains true to his extravagant styleeven if this time, he did hit add-ons. Because the minidress in sequins with a basic tee underneath and blazer oversize this is a proposal for the ideal fashion for our the nights. Are the boots with laces, the fedora hat and the ones with the round glasses embellishement they put their signature maximalist.

Josephine Skriver Balenciaga





This party has not failed to logomanía of Balenciaga, has been cast in the form of a shirt male XL. So oversize the model has not taken or pants to complete the look: these knee high boots were commissioned to create the styling lampshading of the night.

Gisele Bundchen





Gisele Bundchen has not yet complicated life and played it on the safe side: of black from head to foot is always a success. In particular, if you give a summer touch with this blouse satin puff sleeve and the lacing, that has aires caribbean.

Jasmine Sanders





It follows the same example Gisele Bundchen, betting on a two-piece short dress with shorts total black that sober is rather little. Because the court of the hourglass of the jacket, with the sleeves of the trumpet, and nothing below me very sexy and chic look. We like the style of Jasmine!

Cindy Brunette





This is one of the worst watch of the night. Because, even if very reminiscent of Candice Swanepoel, the effect acharolado and the fixing device to view gives a air-less sophisticated and more ratchet. Yes, the suit is a stunner and combined in another way would have been more.

Amber Valletta





Always elegant, but this time the past seriousness. His style seems more right to go to the office to a party in the Big Apple. Even so, inspires us to our looking for a job facing the next season, with the basics, coordinated to perfection.

Stella Maxwell





This is one of our watch favorites of the night, because it was mixed to perfection, chic touches with more casual and millennial. The dress with the chains is a work of art, but combined with Doc Martens and biker leather draws all its magic athleisure and that we love.

Jennifer Carpenter





The actress Dexter he opted for the trend t-shirt to rock with biker leathervery effective which has led to the infinite thanks to those pants hood.

