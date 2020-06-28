Simaria poses with ‘junino’ dress to live with Simone and breaks internet

Singer caused on social networks

Simaria broke the internet after posing stunning before the live with Simone. This Saturday (27), the singer decided to wear a Festa Junina dress and delighted her followers with great physical shape.

The publication of Simaria earned 375 thousand more likes and many followers did not fail to praise the beauty of the brunette. “My beautiful girl from the sky ❤️❤️❤️”, wrote a fan.

Recently, Simaria gave a show of style and glamor on the morning of last Friday (26) and showed on social networks the true meaning of “sextou” for the crowd.

The sertaneja showed more details of her look of the day, betting on completely white pieces, still wasting health and good shape even taking a selfie in the car showing that she has everything on top.