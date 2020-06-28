Robin Thicke welcomed their first daughter together in April Love Geary | News

The interpreter Blurred Lines, Robin Thicke he has received his little daughter My next to the model April Love Geary last Thursday, February 22. The singer of 40 years, has published a tender video to your account Instagram two days after the birth, announcing the arrival of the new member of your family. “The 2/22 at 13:33 My Love Thicke was born. I thank God and April Love!”, commented in the video where the new father cuddling with your little one. The model 23 years and Robin has revealed the name of his daughter in his baby shower that took place in Malibu, California, on 20 January. “Today was absolutely perfect,” said April in a photo from where he had left posing with her boyfriend in front of a bouquet of flowers that said, “My”. The love and Thicke announced that they were waiting for the small in the month of August and since then the model has not ceased to show his belly and the networks. Robin was previously married to actress Paula Patton with whom he had a son, Julian of seven years. Shortly after the divorce of Patton in the month of October 2014, Robin has made his first appearance in public in April The Cannes Film Festival in may of 2015.