Robin Thicke has released the first image along with his two sons

A lucky father! Law, Robin Thicke, the singer of Blurred Linesthe photo in which you have presented your small My Love, was born on the 22nd of February. This is the first daughter of the interpreter, next to the model April Love Geary, but Thicke is the father of Julian Fuego, in the month of April has 8 years old, the fruit of his marriage with actress Paula Patton. This is the state, therefore, the occasion, the singer he decided to join his family, a year and a half after the death of his father, Alan Thicke.



In the image that has been shared, the first after the announcement of the birth of the baby, it seems Robin with the baby in her arms, and both he and his eldest son, smiling at the small curled up in the blanket. Even if the photo was taken in the hospital, we know from Instagram of the new mother, that this Monday she posted a picture already in the house, along with her daughter, and a sweatshirt that I could read “girl“(which translates as “baby”).

Julian is a perfect big brother of the small and we were able to see him, not only in this image, but in other published April, take care and pamper My in your shopping cart. Robin is thrilled with his new fatherhood and I can’t stop looking at his daughter.



The couple began their relationship shortly after the singer separated from Paula Patton in February 2014. The actress Paula Patton has filed for divorce in October of 2014, and a year and a half after the process was completed, but last year still had problems over the custody of their child in common. Robin Thicke and April are 18 years -41 years and has 23 years – but not only does not seem to mind, but encourage their followers through social networks and not focus on this type of detail already that they are enjoying their relationship. “Thank you for your love and I love you,” he wrote Thicke on the occasion of the birthday of his girlfriend in the month of December. She, for her part, has written for the birthday of him: “Thank you for being the best lover and the best father to our precious girl.”