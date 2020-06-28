Robin Thicke and April Love will welcome your daughter – People

The singer of Blurred Lines announced on Saturday the birth of her first daughter with his girlfriend April Love Geary. The singer could not resist and wrote a dedication on Instagram.

“Thanks to God and to April Love“added Thicke in a video where you can see keep your child.

It seems that the daughter of the couple that came early. Previously, Thicke said that the date of birth would have been the 1st of march, the same day of birthday that her late father, Alan Thicke.

Geary, 23 years old, and Thicke, 40, began dating in public in may 2015, which appears together with the Cannes film Festival.

The singer of Lost without U as he is the father of a 7 year-old son, Julian, who he had with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton. Is divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. @mundiario