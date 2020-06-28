Results and summary of WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The race to WrestleMania 36 started this Sunday at the Royal Rumble, as usual, the first PPV of the year never disappoints, and in 2020, again the same thing will happen. Read the chronicle of the WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

Results of WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The results of the Main Event of WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Drew McIntyre has won the Battle Royal male (sorted in order of their appearance, including the winner) Brock Lesnar, Elias, Erick Rowan, Robert Roode, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Shelton Benjamin Shinsuke Nakamura, MVP, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Karl Anderson, Edge, King Corbin, Matt Riddle, Luke Gallows, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins: The moment of Drew McIntyre has arrived. It ended with Brock Lesnar, who had walked up at that moment and then has been able to maintain until the competition has increased. At the end he had a hand in hand with Reigns, who has accused the fatigue and Drew has given no opciónn. I will be at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch continues to be the champion of Raw, defeating AsukaWithout doubt, it was the fight of the night and one of the best defenses that have had Lynch. Asuka has taken to the limit, was almost KO on several occasions, and almost the referee stopped the fight. Had it not been for the courage of Becky, who resisted, and with a football and a heartbreaking managed to defeat the japanese, who this time did not go well with the strategy of spraying his opponent with a green liquid. He failed the surprise factor, and Lynch has broken his gafe, had never defeated in individual combat of Asuka.

Bray, ‘The Demon’ Wyatt retained the Championship of the Universal against Daniel BryanI always shock with the same port of Daniel Bryan. Is making Bray Wyatt has the appearance of a human, but it seems impossible to defeat The Demon. Wyatt has dominated the start of the fight by using the strap that has united them with a whip. In spite of this, the applicant has failed to draw strength from the weakness and put against the ropes the champion. In a short time was so close to beat him, but once again, after having received the worst storm of blows, Wyatt stood up as if nothing, and with a ‘Claw Jaw’ finished with Bryan, who seems to be always more near to be able to defeat the champion.

Bayley continues to be the champion of SmackDown, defeating Lacey EvansAnyone with Bayley. The champion of the blue brand of the WWE continues to crush rivals. Before Evans is back to show all that is. He knew how to sleep in the fight with the locks, and when Lacey had, in his time, has been able to resist. The candidate had to fly, what he did, but Bayley received with his two knees since this was a new defence. Without excel, but Bayley is a synonym of regularity with the title.

Charlotte Flair has won the Battle True female (sorted in order of their appearance, including the winner), Alexa Bliss, White Belair, Mighty Molly, Nikki Cross, Wool, Mercedes Martinez, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Candice the Area, Sonya Deville, But of sound mind, Mia Yim, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Beth Phoenix, Toni Storm, Kelly Kelly, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Shotzi Blackheart, Carmella, Tegan Nox, Santina Marella, and Shayna Baszler: Charlotte Flair was the big favorite to win the battle royal and met the forecast. The ‘Queen’ had to suffer, since that was more than six times on the brink of elimination, also kicked out of the ring, but not be above the third string continued in the competition, was able to take a couple of minutes of rest were key. White Belair, Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix and Shayna Baszler done great roles in battle, especially the first(which was 33’21” in action) and the last (eliminated seven opponents in a row) that made me understand its full potential.

Roman Reigns defeated Baron ‘King’ Corbin: It is a tremendous battle to open the show! Roman Reigns and King Corbin put an end to your stress in a duel in which the falls are worth it in any part. The causes always seem to give an extra thrill, and so it was. The action was developed between the public almost completely. Both had their moments, but stressed when Reigns turned a urinal, portable with the Corbin and the fight ended on the roof of the bench of the Astros (a team that plays in the stadium of the exhibition). Roman has closed with a ‘Superman Punch’ and a ‘Spear’. Victory of great quality.

The results of the kickoff for the WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Andrade retained the united States Championship against Humberto Carrillo: Andrade has a thousand lives. The sample that is returned to be the protagonist of a great battle that has suffered and has been saved by a little bit. The mexican began to dominate his compatriot Carrillo, but with great flights aspirant reversed the situation. It was a cause, in which Humberto has taken the initiative. He had the victory very close several times, but after attempting a movement of imagination, and an account, Andrade turned the small package and got the win to continue to reign.

Sheamus defeated Shorty G: Sheamus is back in play after a long injury, and he has done it in a good fight. The ‘Celtic Warrior’ began to dominate due to its greater physical power, but with speed and daring, Shorty G managed to put in great difficulty for the irish. Sheamus is able to break away and plug your traditional shoe to take his first victory after his absence.

So we live in the WWE Royal Rumble 2020