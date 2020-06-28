Residents of Minnesota are required to change the statue of Columbus, by a Prince

After the brutal murder of George Floyd, protest, anti-racists have been busy in the united States and in other countries. Recently, some of the protesters have removed statues of people linked to racism, slavery, and the genocide of ethnic minorities.

Now, more than 10 thousand people have signed a petition that aims to bring the statue of Christopher Columbus in Minnesota, and replace it with a Princethe legendary artist of african origin, born and raised in that state.

In the text of this request is collective, you can read: “across the nation, state governments, local governments are taking the decision to remove the statues of white supremacists, slaveholders, and those who threatened the well-being of the population of color. Here in Minnesota, in the community, supporting the demand to remove the state of the monument dedicated to Christopher Columbus, a man who has killed, raped and enslaved the natives and blacks in america”.

Later, they underline the relevance of the Prince as a cultural icon:

“Those who sign up to this petition, we do not believe that Columbus represents the values of the people of Minnesota. In place of glorify a man who wanted to end the life of the native and white, we are to honor the members of the community, whose leadership we find it stimulating. The prince represents the values of the state of Minnesota, and Columbus are not”.

While this the request has been started in 2017, the newly-gained strength in recent weeks and is likely to reach its goal of 15 thousand signatures in the next few days.

Weeks ago, we reported that came to YouTube a show of this musician of the time of “Purple Rain”.