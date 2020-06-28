Pocah wears unusual clothes and fans joke: “New member of RBD”

The singer wore an RBD outfit and delighted the crowd

Pocah left her followers open-mouthed on Friday afternoon (26). The celebrity released a photo in which she appears in an RBD outfit and said something.

“How hard it is to be yo!”, She wrote in the publication’s caption.

Recently, Pocah raised the mood on the web after posting a very unusual video on Instagram. This Thursday (25), the funkier appeared cleaning the house glass and delighted the followers.

Pocah also exhibited the distinctive swing and left the fans in love. In the caption, she wrote: “#PAPAPA”.