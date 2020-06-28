News of Famous people: Carlos Sainz SA already has an heir in the business: their daughter White

Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz are already tricampeones of the rally Dakar by winning the legendary competition only a couple of weeks ago. The Spanish, moreover, he made history, becoming a pilot over the age to win this race, (57 years). Carlos Sainz is already a legend, and has two world championship and three events, and for the moment, no intention of stopping. In an interview last week to the newspaper ‘Brand’, the pilot acknowledged his good star: “I consider myself a person with a lot of luck, and I wish all my children ‘bad’ luck that I had… I am privileged”.

There are currently no wrong. His son, Carlos Sainz jr, has been ‘in crescendo’ in his career in Formula One, and 2019 was the year of his consecration. But, in addition, the pilot of McLaren, Carlos Sainz and his wife, Reyes Vázquez de Castro, are two sisters, Blanca and Ana. If your son has followed in his footsteps in the world of sports, the daughters have made in the company. Because the the business side of Carlos senior is wide and prolific. Their economic interests, ranging from the world of the wines for the restaurants, its well-known go-kart track, rental of buildings or gyms.

Carlos Sainz, with their children, Blanca and Carlos when they were little. (Getty)

Carlos Sainz and his brother Antonio got in the fitness world, over 20 years ago, and today, his chain of gyms, the The Reebok Sports Clubit has become a reference name in the field of sport. They have two centres, one in Serrano street in Madrid, and another in the urbanisation of La Finca, in which they have invested millions of euro. The brothers produced with 100% of the business a couple of months agowhen you bought your part to Bruno Entrecanales, which led to the restructuring of their entire corporate network. And in this movement have emerged with his voice, the oldest of the children of carlo and Antonio: White and Antonio jr.

In these months, the brothers have given life to two new companies: ASL Fitness SL and Alphabet 19 SL. Both are already shown as directors Blanca Sainz Vázquez de Castro and Antonio Sainz Suelves, a way to open the way for the future. The white was already director of the company escincidas because of the merger.

Blanca Sainz, as her sister Anna (still a student), has led so far to a life on the margins of the popularity of his father (and his brother). According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied European affairs at the University of Comillasthe training , which he completed in the course of two years at Northeastern University in Boston. He worked at Mediobanca, business, economics, consulting companies, and in the centre, that the trainer of the stars, Tracy Anderson, is in Madrid. Since February of 2019 has been engaged full time in the business development of the Reebok Sports Club.

Blanca Sainz, waiting for the arrival of his father at the airport. (CP)

Also, the White is the sole director of the company Saiva Managementthat he was born in the spring of 2018. The broad object of social representation, advice and tips for athletes and brands, management and marketing, merchandising, or the acquisition, management, and marketing of image rights. Even if the visible name is that of White, the company has the same location as the rest of the family businesses. And it seems that they’re not going to hurt. In 2018, with only eight months of activity, the newly released entity collected a few results clean 389.711 euro.

In these days, ‘Vanity Fair’ he recalled a statement that it has made his day, Carlos Sainz magazine ‘Telva’ in which he spoke of the greatest of his children: “White is the most similar to me in the way of being. You have a character strong enough, it is very exuberant and when you believe in something go for it. I have the feeling that your guy must have a lot of patience”. Of course, the pilot house, the tenacity and fighting ability are two values on the rise, not a demerit.

The voice of the White (and Antonio Sainz jr) in the company of the family, seems to be a logical step. Even if, for the moment, the great company of Carlos Sainz continues to be directed by him. The company that manages your image and your web page, Imacarhe said that the sales last year in the vicinity of € 1,600,000, with assets in excess of the 20 million euro. This company is managed in the media by Sainz and his wife.

In addition, the pilot has other business and economic interests. In the first place, his well-known circuit of karting in Las Rozas, which is managed through the company Diver Karting SL. He has also recently invested in Italian restaurants My Pia. And it has an involvement, especially with the the wine Pegasus. Imacar is the administrator of an Old vineyard in Cebreros, which works hand-in-hand with one of the growers in the most innovative of Spain, Telmo Rodriguez, to carry out a stock that is gaining every day more and more prestige.