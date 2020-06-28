Myles Jury faces Georgi Karakhanyan at Bellator MMA, on the 17th of July

A fight on the average weight of be part of the event of July 17, Bellator MMA. Myles Jury will face Georgi Karakhanyan.

The announcement was made by July in an interview with Fansided on the night of Wednesday.

The jury has won one of its two meetings in the Bellator MMAdefeated Brandon Girtz in Bellator 239. Myles he was a veteran of the UFC where she has achieved great victories against Michael Johnson, Diego Sanchez, Takanori Gomi, among others. The jury he is known for his strong and impressive, with 10 wins by KO/TKO.

Karakhanyan has won one of its last three meetings in Bellator MMA. The coming of defeat Paul Redmond with a unanimous decision Bellator 250. Georgi it was part of the GP featherweight, where he lost by KO front AJ Mc Kee.

The event Bellator MMA July 17 will be held in a place to be announced.