Moschino x Sephora launch makeup inspired school supplies

Sephora and Moschino have joined forces for the first time in collaboration with the designer Jeremy Scott. Now, both brands have teamed again to launch a makeup collection inspired school supplies, is perfect for the upcoming back to school!

The line of make-up includes products such as highlights in the form of highlighter markers, strippers, the trick who seem to tire, brushes to apply the trick in the form of pencils, nail Polish in a bottle of concealer, ink, and a palette of shadows the form of a laptop.

The collection debuted last weekend at an event Moschinoin which is presented the singer Usein addition to some factors of influence Jasmine Sanders and Gigi Gorgeous.

The designer Jeremy Scott announced this first collaboration for the Coachella Festival 2019saying how excited he was to collaborate again, along with Sephora. The collection Moschino x Sephora it will be on sale this April 25th, and you’ll be able to acquire on the website of Sephora and in physical stores.