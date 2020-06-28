Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and more artists ask for equal treatment for the COVID-19

Photo courtesy of Global Citizen, which shows the colombian artist Shakira, during the installation. EFE/Global Citizen



The drafting of International, June 27 (EFE).- Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Calvin, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Gustavo Dudamel, and a dozen other artists who took part this Saturday in a broadcast global television to urge the world’s leaders in the development and equitable distribution “of all, and in all parts” of treatments and vaccines against the COVID-19.

Under the auspices of the World organization of the City, the stars joined their voices to those of politicians, philanthropists, scientists, and fellow actors during the two-hour program in which he announced the donations, revealed action and put the magnifying glass on the way in which the coronavirus has affected disproportionately the communities that were already vulnerable.

In addition, among the Governments and organizations amounting to 1,500 million dollars in cash and 5,400 million euros in loans, for a total of 6,900 million dollars to help fight the pandemic.

This event is part of the campaign “The Overall Objective:” united for our Future” and is the continuation of the conference to raise funds organised by the European Community on the 4th of may last, which is managed initially 9.844 billion euros (about 11.044 million).

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, and the representative of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, were the leaders of the hispanic world that participate in this occasion.

Sanchez has reported that Spain is the donation of 10 million euros (11.2 million dollars), “the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) of the World Bank to ensure food security in the countries most affected by the pandemic, and reiterated the appeal for a multilateral response to be equitable, without leaving anyone behind.”

For his part, Bukele appealed to “the rich countries help the poorest countries to fight the pandemic.”

“Our heart must be close to those who need it most,” he said.

The driver of the transmission, the actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, he has also raised a demand for “empathy,” and recalled that the fight against the COVID-19 is a fight against social injustice”.

“If this pandemic has left something positive is to see how we have come together to standardize equality and justice. That’s why there’s that inspire all citizens to demand their Governments to focus on education, creating solid health care systems and sustainable practices”, he urged.

THE MUSIC, THE FREEDOM AND The EQUALITY

Miley Cyrus, who is in charge of organizing the musical part of the show, opened the presentations with a version of your country to “Help”, the song sung by the Beatles, from an empty stadium.

“My generation is hungry for a change, and we are using our voices to drive change,” he said in the middle of her “show”.

In the meantime, from the terrace of a building in Barcelona, Shakira performed their success of 2010 “sale el sol” and invited us all to “ask for the treatments are equal against the COVID-19”.

Justin Bieber and Quavo, one of the members of the trio rap Migos, interpreted “Intentions”.

Coldplay’s song “Paradise”, while Usher has made a touching interpretation of “I Cry”, surrounded by the corpses face down on the floor, in reference to the movement “Black Lives Matter”, or “the Lives of blacks count”.

The founder of this movement, Opal Tometi, and there were in circulation only for the importance that “the treatments against the pandemic reaching the black communities, as in the united States, for example, the majority of the victims of the coronavirus have been black and latino.

The presentation of J Calvin was a symbol of the union to incorporate their interpretation of “what’s hot” and “My people” to the members of the society of african dance for children, “The Logos.”

For its part, the mexican actress Salma Hayek, has stressed the obligation for the leaders of the world “for the vaccines against The COVID-19 to reach all citizens of the planet”.

The actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda has been accompanied by the original cast of his play, “Hamilton”, by comedian Jimmy Fallon, and the group “Roots” to sing “Helpless” off to the rhythm of music made with household objects.

Other artists with the musical numbers were Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens, For the Love of the Choir and Jennifer Hudson.

Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger , Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Olivia Colman, also shared messages of support.

Among all the solemn tone, the comic timing was responsible for Hugh Jackman and the actors of the movie ‘X-Men’ James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart, Liev Schreiber, Halle Berry and Sophie Turner, whose jokes were interrupted by Ryan Reynolds.

PHILANTHROPISTS AND POLITICIANS

The civil society was represented by the leaders of foundations like the Gates Foundation, the Bloomberg, the FIFA Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Wallace Fund and more.

In addition, companies such as Verizon, Citigroup, SAP, Procter & Gamble, and others are committed to continue to support not only the care, but the research and the distribution of a possible vaccine.

In fact, Johnson & Johnson has said that in the month of July they will begin the testing in humans of which the company is developing.

Among the leaders who participated in the broadcast was the president of the European Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen; the German chancellor, Angela Merkel; the French president, Emmanuel Macron; the british prime minister, Boris Johnson, and his Norwegian counterpart, Erna Solberg, among others.

In addition, he participated in the United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres.

The transmission was closed for the interpretation of the mezzo-soprano JNai Bridges, which was accompanied by a reduced version of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

Alicia Civita