Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and more artists ask for equal treatment for the COVID-19 | Culture and entertainment | Edition America

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Calvin, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Gustavo Dudamel, and a dozen other artists who took part this Saturday in a broadcast global television to urge the world’s leaders in the development and equitable distribution “of all, and in all parts” of treatments and vaccines against the COVID-19.

Under the auspices of the World organization of the City, the stars joined their voices to those of politicians, philanthropists, scientists, and fellow actors during the two-hour program in which he announced the donations, revealed action and put the magnifying glass on the way in which the coronavirus has affected disproportionately the communities that were already vulnerable.