Mike Davis injured, UFC On ESPN 8

Only two days of the event, a low has occurred on the undercard of UFC On ESPN 8. Mike Davis has been hurt and has been out of his fight against the Giga Chikadze.

The low has been revealed by MMA Junkie after the initial report Adjara Sport Thursday afternoon.

UFC is looking for a replacement for Chikadzeonly a few hours the low. The weigh-in is scheduled for tomorrow Friday at 9 in the morning. The hours of This.

Mike Davis he had already seen action in the weights of the feathers in the past, but not inside UFC. In his time and in his organization, he has only seen in the light weights. In his last fight, knocked out Thomas Clifford in UFC Tampa.

UFC On ESPN 8 it will be held this Saturday Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.