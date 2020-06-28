Mayra Cardi reveals Arthur Aguiar’s betrayals: “I lived in an abusive and manipulative relationship”

She vented in a video on Instagram

Mayra Cardi became one of the most talked-about subjects on social networks this Friday (26th) by sharing a video in which she appears venting about problems in her old marriage, with Arthur Aguiar. The two recently announced their separation and have a daughter together.

“I lived in an abusive and manipulative relationship where I was extremely betrayed for many years. And that’s what I came to talk to you about, in the harshest, most direct and sincere way, because I got tired of lying to myself, I got tired of putting myself in that situation ”, she started, revealing that Arthur committed betrayals during the wedding.

Mayra also admitted that the two came to resume the relationship shortly after they announced the separation. “Arthur and I were back. We were dating because there was a lot of love, at least on my part there is. I don’t know about him anymore, because I don’t know who he is, I don’t know who was in my bed all this time. I don’t know ”, he said.

Then, the celebrity declared that she was the one who financially supported her husband over the years. “I deposited all my money. I put him in all my accounts, in front of my companies, to make him feel more useful because when we met, he had just gone bankrupt. I had invested all of his money in music and it had not worked out, ”Mayra narrated.