Luísa Sonza sings and dances to the new music by Anitta and impresses: “It’s really cool”

The singer cheered fans on social media

The song “Desce pro Play (Pa Pa Pa)”, a partnership between MC Zaac, Anitta, and Tyga, is already giving the talk on social networks! Released this Friday (26), the track had the chorus reverberated among several artists, including Luísa Sonza.

On Instagram, the artist posted a short video in which she appears dancing and singing the chorus. “Papapa”, she wrote in the caption. Watch:

In the comments, the web went crazy. “It’s very BRABA,” said one person. “Beautiful woman 😍”, said another profile.

