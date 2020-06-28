Lívia Andrade shows good shape when posing at the waterfall: “Nature is perfect”

The presenter delighted her followers with the click

Lívia Andrade is enjoying her trip like no one else, sharing all the most incredible moments of her vacation with Instagram followers.

The blonde published a sequence of photos this Friday (26) posing fully in a beautiful waterfall and rocking even with a winter outfit all fashionista. “Nature is perfect!!! Magic moment entitled to a rainbow ”, she wrote in the caption, delighted with the natural landscapes.

The sequence of clicks received more than 38 thousand likes on the social network.

Recently, Lívia Andrade continues with her holidays traveling to different places and enjoying the Brazilian winter.

This Thursday (25th), the presenter published a sequence of photos on her Instagram posing in the mountains and showing a basic look, which Lívia joked about that looked like a “garbage bag”, causing laughter from the crowd.