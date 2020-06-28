Leomie Anderson the new Victoria’s Secret angel

Victoria’s Secret to welcome a new angel. When everyone thought that the company had already closed the definitive list of your family, the “heavenly” with the recent additions of Barbara Palvin and Alexina Graham, the company announced last Thursday, to my surprise, the name of the new member: Leomie Anderson.

The brand has returned to use Instagram to submit your signature with a video that recalls the best moments of this young london-based 26-year-old to accompany you with the words "fierce and fabulous"two qualities that have served the enterprise to choose their angel also showed his emotion in the network.













“I’m still in shock… This is something that even I was afraid to dream, because I never thought that it would be in realitybut I am incredibly excited to announce that I am the ANGEL of Victoria’s Secret. I also can’t believe it … Thank God, my family, the merger, And, Monica, John, Sophie, Michelle and all the others who have made this dream a reality so far,” he observed.

But, who is she? The young man started to walk for the company four years ago, when it was introduced by the the third time the casting to be selected for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The third was the charm for Leomie, who began his career as a model at the age of 14, when an agent signed as he returned to his home after the class.

Leomie Anderson, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2015

(JEWEL SAMAD – AFP)



















Three years later he made his debut on the catwalk of the hand of Marc Jacobs and then you would be set in brands such as Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Renta or Ralph Lauren. In addition, your beauty has captivated Rihannashe chose her protagonist of the campaign for her line of makeup, Fenty Beauty.

In these years, Anderson has combined his work as a model with the fight of the causes of the protest in favor of the the empowerment of women. The young man released a long time ago, the blogging platform LAPP (Leomie Anderson, the Project Purpose) in order that women of all parts of the world to share experiences and advice to help others.





The new signature brand of Victoria's Secret is for the company, in the midst of the controversy, considering Barbara Palvin as the first model in 'plus-size' of the signature, an amazing statement, if you take into account that the Hungarian measures 1.75 m, weighs 55 pounds and has measurements enviable 87-58-89. A controversy that the company now wanted to soften with the announcement of its fifteenth angel that follows the bet to have a diverse cast of girls.









Already, Leomie will have a exclusive contract with the brand that will involve your participation in advertising campaigns and in the media and attendance at promotional events in their stores. The 15 angels Victoria's Secret are: Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Rome Strijd, Elsa Hosk , Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, and Leomie Anderson.





The company has returned to a focus on diversity, with the signature of Leomie, in the fifteenth angel










